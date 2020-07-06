Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Chip Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device and Logic Device), Power Consumption, End-use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation and Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT chip market was valued at USD 370.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 525.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of application-specific MCUs and flexible SoC-type designs, adoption of IPv6, which provides more IP address space, technologies such as AI fueling IoT adoption, development of internet connectivity, and growth of low-cost smart wireless sensor networks are expected to drive the market growth. However, concerns regarding the security and privacy of user data hamper the growth of the IoT chip market.



Consumer electronics end-use application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The consumer electronics end-use application mainly comprises smart consumer appliances. With the evolution of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost. Smart appliances, also known as intelligent appliances, have the ability to measure and control their energy usage and communicate it to homeowners and utility departments. These appliances can be connected to smart energy meters or home energy management systems and can help reduce electricity usage during off-peak hours. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the market of smart home appliances such as smart TVs, smart speakers, smart washing machines, and smart refrigerators.



Aerospace & defence end-use application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



The demand for IoT chip is expected to significantly increase in aerospace & defence as IoT technology will provide increased insights through sensors data, thereby helping the government increase the overall efficiency, safety, and control of flights. This will lead to improved maintenance as performance data can be analyzed in real time, and ground crew and engineers can diagnose issues quickly and reduce downtime, thereby reducing cost.



IoT in the aerospace & defence segment provides connectivity and integration and equips the manufacturer with a wide-ranging view of their operations. The aerospace & defence end-use application uses sensors to capture comprehensive machine data. These sensors can be used on key equipment, machines, and vehicles. IoT offers numerous opportunities to airlines for the improvement of baggage handling and equipment monitoring.



Devices with 1-3 W power consumption held the major share in the overall IoT chip market in 2019



Few consumer electronic devices, industrial application devices, and healthcare application devices consume power in the range of 1-3 W. Some major devices with 1-3 W power consumption include fitness & heart rate monitors, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, automated external defibrillators, programmable syringe pumps, wearable injectors, and multi-parameter monitors. Consumer electronic devices that majorly contribute to the 1-3 W power consumption segment include smart TVs, smart refrigerators, smart dryers, smart dishwashers, smart deep freezers, and other home automation devices.



APAC is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global IoT chip market in 2020



Growing penetration of the Internet across commercial as well as residential spaces, high consumer base, increasing disposable income, and improving IT infrastructure are some of the key determinants supplementing the growth of the IoT chip market in APAC. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services and the rising trend of industrial automation are the key growth drivers of the IoT chip market for commercial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

The commercialization of the applications of the IoT is estimated to be in its introductory stages in the developing economies of APAC. However, countries such as China, India, and Japan are aggressively taking initiatives, e.g., high investments in R&D, to encourage the adoption of IoT in this region, which is expected to boost the demand for IoT chips in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 IoT Chip Market, 2020-2025 (Usd Billion)

4.2 IoT Chip Market, by Power Consumption

4.3 IoT Chip Market in North America, by End-user and Country

4.4 IoT Chip Market by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Application-Specific Mcus and Flexible Soc-Type Designs

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Ipv6 Internet Protocol

5.2.1.3 Increasing Inclination Toward Utilization of Ai and 5G Technologies

5.2.1.4 Surging Internet Usage

5.2.1.5 Growing Low-Cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy of User Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Funding in Innovation and R&D Related to IoT

5.2.3.2 Smart Cities

5.2.3.3 Cross-Domain Collaborations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Common Protocols and Communication Standards Across Platforms

5.2.4.2 High Power Consumption of Connected Devices

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on IoT Chip Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Manufacturing

5.6.1.1 Cisco and Aeroscout Transform Operations for Stanley Black & Decker in Its Latin American Plant

5.6.1.2 Colfax Implemented IoT Platform Thingworx to Enhance Product Functionality in Its Business Lines

5.6.2 Building Automation

5.6.2.1 Chunghwa Telecom Deployed Nb-IoT Powered Smart Lock to Prevent Unauthorized Parking in Taipei



6 IoT Chip Market, by Hardware

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Processor

6.2.1 Processors in IoT Devices or Systems to Support Real-Time Data Monitoring and Analytics

6.2.1.1 Microcontroller (MCU)

6.2.1.2 Microprocessor (MPU)

6.2.1.3 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

6.2.1.4 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)

6.3 Sensor

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Sensors Due to Increased Demand for Connected Devices

6.3.1.1 Accelerometer

6.3.1.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

6.3.1.3 Heart Rate Sensor

6.3.1.4 Pressure Sensor

6.3.1.5 Temperature Sensor

6.3.1.6 Blood Glucose Sensor

6.3.1.7 Blood Oxygen Sensor

6.3.1.8 Electrocardiogram (Ecg) Sensor

6.3.1.9 Humidity Sensor

6.3.1.10 Image Sensor

6.3.1.11 Ambient Light Sensor

6.3.1.12 Flow Sensor

6.3.1.13 Level Sensor

6.3.1.14 Chemical Sensor

6.3.1.15 Carbon Monoxide Sensor

6.3.1.16 Motion and Position Sensor

6.3.1.17 Camera Module

6.4 Connectivity Ic

6.4.1 Wired

6.4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Ethernet/Ip-Wired Connectivity Technology Driving IoT Chip Market

6.4.1.1.1 Ethernet/Ip

6.4.1.1.2 Modbus

6.4.1.1.3 Profinet

6.4.1.1.4 Foundation Fieldbus (FF)

6.4.2 Wireless

6.4.2.1 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Are Major Wireless Connectivity Technologies for IoT Connectivity

6.4.2.1.1 Ant+

6.4.2.1.2 Bluetooth

6.4.2.1.3 Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)

6.4.2.1.4 Zigbee

6.4.2.1.5 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

6.4.2.1.6 Near-Field Communication (Nfc)

6.4.2.1.7 Cellular Network

6.4.2.1.8 Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (Whart)

6.4.2.1.9 Global Positioning System (Gps)/Global Navigation Satellite System (Gnss) Module

6.4.2.1.10 Isa100

6.4.2.1.11 Bluetooth/Wlan

6.5 Memory Device

6.5.1 On-Chip Memory

6.5.1.1 On-Chip Memory Offers High-Speed Performance With Reduced Power Consumption

6.5.2 Off-Chip Memory/External Memory

6.5.2.1 High Usage in Servers, Pcs, and Mobile Devices

6.6 Logic Device

6.6.1 Logic Device Offers Advantages Such as Rapid Prototyping, Shorter Time-To-Market, and Long Operational Life

6.6.1.1 Field-Programmable Gate Array (Fpga)



7 IoT Chip Market, by End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wearable Devices

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Building Automation

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Automotive & Transportation

7.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

7.9 Agriculture

7.10 Retail

7.11 Oil & Gas

7.12 Aerospace & Defense



8 IoT Chip Market, by Power Consumption

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 1 W

8.2.1 Wearables Consume <1 W

8.3 1-3 W

8.3.1 Electronic Devices Consume 1-3 W

8.4 3-5 W

8.4.1 Smart Speakers to Lead IoT Chip Market for 3-5 W

8.5 5-10 W

8.5.1 Surveillance Cameras to Be Major Market for 5-10 W

8.6 More Than 10 W

8.6.1 Connected Car and Infotainment Systems to Drive Market for Devices That Consume >10 W



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Large Presence of Leading IoT Companies to Boost Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Adoption of IoT Technology by Small and Medium Enterprises to Drive Market Growth

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of IoT in Telecommunication Industry to Propel Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Industrial Revolution Driving Market Growth

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Surging Deployment of Smart Factory Solutions Due to Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Drive Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in R&D to Modernize Industrial Sector Fueling Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT Technology to Boost Market Growth

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Contribution by Robotics and Other Cutting-Edge Technologies to IoT Driving Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Fueling Market Growth

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Advancements in Cellular Technologies Driving Market Growth

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Row

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Agreements



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.2.1 Market Ranking

11.2.2 Star

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Leader

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Key Players

11.4.1.1 Intel Corporation

11.4.1.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.4.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated

11.4.1.4 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

11.4.1.5 Mediatek Inc.

11.4.1.6 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

11.4.1.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

11.4.1.8 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

11.4.1.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.4.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.4.1.11 Nvidia Corporation

11.4.1.12 Samsung Electronics

11.4.1.13 Advanced Micro Devices (Amd)

11.4.1.14 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

11.4.1.15 TE Connectivity Ltd.

11.4.2 Other Key Players

11.4.2.1 Nordic Semiconductor

11.4.2.2 Gainspan

11.4.2.3 Expressif Systems

11.4.2.4 Dialog Semiconductor

11.4.2.5 Silicon Labs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlm9tg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900