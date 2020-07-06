SAN JOSE, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced the award of nine research grants under the company’s eleventh Annual Research Award Program. The global interest in research of dental and orthodontic treatment continues to grow as evidenced by the increasing number of applications Align Technology receives each year from universities around the world.
“Through the academic research community, we continue to validate the clinical efficacy and benefits of clear aligner therapy with the Invisalign system in general dentistry and orthodontic treatments,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology chief innovation, product, and marketing officer and senior vice president. “These science and research findings help further our ongoing commitment to product innovation that transforms smiles and changes lives for millions of people around the world through our network of Invisalign-trained doctors.”
The Americas research award recipients for 2020 are:
The European research award recipients for 2020 are:
The Asia Pacific research award recipient for 2020 is:
The funded research studies cover a wide range of topics for projects seeking to better understand treatment in orthodontics and dentistry including:
All award applications received were first reviewed and prioritized in a blind evaluation by an independent academic committee. The final recipients were then determined by Align Technology.
About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.
For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.
|Investor Relations Contact
|Press Contact
|Madelyn Homick
|Shannon Mangum Henderson
|Align Technology, Inc.
|Ethos Communication, Inc.
|(408) 470-1180
|(678) 261-7803
|mhomick@aligntech.com
|align@ethoscommunication.com
Align Technology, Inc.
San Jose, California, UNITED STATES
Align_Digital_Primary.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: