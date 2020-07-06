SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) Is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Sarah Abelsohn to its strategically expanding team of professionals focused on PSYC’s ongoing push into the emerging medicinal psychedelic market space.

Based in San Diego, CA, Ms. Abelsohn joins the PSYC team with more than 8 years of hands-on experience in advertising and marketing in addition to being a finalist for the 2019 San Diego Business Journal’s list of 40 Under 40 Business Leaders. In joining PSYC, she will lead the Company’s development and management of key social media channels with the intent of bolstering its presence within the expanding psychedelic community. Additionally, the Company plans to leverage Ms. Abelsohn’s impressive record with creating groundbreaking marketing and outreach concepts towards further developing and fortifying its Psychedelic Spotlight and Micro Dose Monthly newsletter platforms; each of which the Company fully intends to develop into crucial and extremely valuable resource platforms for the ongoing medicinal psychedelic reform movement.

“I am truly looking forward to being part of an innovative team with a booming market leader, PSYC, in the medicinal psychedelic space,” said Ms. Abelsohn. “As the psychedelic movement continues to build momentum, I am excited to position the company as the place to go for new and trending information within this sector. I look forward to working with the PSYC team to transform and grow their digital footprint through compelling social media planning, establishing new partnerships, and developing and sharing creative content in order to fulfill their goal of becoming a trusted resource and educational platform for the medicinal psychedelic sector.”

Over the next several days, the Company intends to launch its various social media channels through networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and intends to utilize these channels to share and distribute information surrounding the very latest news, trends, and relevant content, including exclusive PSYC content, that encompasses the entire psychedelic community.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

