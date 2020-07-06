﻿

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 June 2020 to 3 July 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 248,245 1,765,636,935 29 June 2020 968 7,056.7447 6,830,929 30 June 2020 947 7,174.9130 6,794,643 01 July 2020 947 7,208.3043 6,826,264 02 July 2020 939 7,367.3026 6,917,897 03 July 2020 860 7,464.6651 6,419,612 Total 29 June-3 July 2020 4,661 33,789,345 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,397 17,376,675 Accumulated in third phase of the program 87,543 543,122,928 Accumulated under the program 252,906 1,799,426,280 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 992,502 7,518,974,686 29 June 2020 3,836 7,596.0641 29,138,502 30 June 2020 3,824 7,714.8902 29,501,740 01 July 2020 3,739 7,747.6956 28,968,634 02 July 2020 3,767 7,932.6739 29,882,383 03 July 2020 3,598 8,035.1923 28,910,622 Total 29 June-3 July 2020 18,764 146,401,880 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,322 57,128,253 Accumulated in third phase of the program 349,715 2,322,840,970 Accumulated under the program 1,011,266 7,665,376,566

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 95,929 A shares and 430,357 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 6 July 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

