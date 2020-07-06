﻿

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 June 2020 to 3 July 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement248,245 1,765,636,935
29 June 20209687,056.74476,830,929
30 June 20209477,174.91306,794,643
01 July 20209477,208.30436,826,264
02 July 20209397,367.30266,917,897
03 July 20208607,464.66516,419,612
Total 29 June-3 July 20204,661 33,789,345
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,397 17,376,675
Accumulated in third phase of the program87,543 543,122,928
Accumulated under the program252,906 1,799,426,280
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement992,502 7,518,974,686
29 June 20203,8367,596.064129,138,502
30 June 20203,8247,714.890229,501,740
01 July 20203,7397,747.695628,968,634
02 July 20203,7677,932.673929,882,383
03 July 20203,5988,035.192328,910,622
Total 29 June-3 July 202018,764 146,401,880
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,322 57,128,253
Accumulated in third phase of the program349,715 2,322,840,970
Accumulated under the program1,011,266 7,665,376,566

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 95,929 A shares and 430,357 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 July 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901        




