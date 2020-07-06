Dublin, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner), Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Repositionable, Removable), Print Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%.
The growth is primarily because of the increasing demand for packaged food products worldwide. Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have driven the market. With the increasing demand for convenience and quality food products, people are opting for packaged food products, where the product information and other details such as nutritional values of the product and manufactured & expiry dates are provided; this is an opportunity for self-adhesive label manufacturers.
In terms of volume, release liner labels led the self-adhesive labels market in 2019.
Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut. Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles. However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels. This is because linerless labels are preferred from an environmental point of view as their production generates less wastage and requires less paper consumption.
In terms of both value and volume, digital printing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for self-adhesive labels.
The growth of the digital printing segment in the self-adhesive labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution. Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products became irrelevant because of print-on-demand and personalization capabilities of digital production. This also prepared the manufacturers to address changing requirements without worrying about potential product wastage and have efficient logistics management.
In terms of both value and volume, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market
4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.6 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature and Country
4.7 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population
5.2.1.2 Strong Demand for Self-Adhesive Labels from End-Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Growth of Parent Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Advantages of Wet-Glue Labels Over Self-Adhesive Labels
5.2.2.2 Printing on Package
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Forward Integrations in Value Chain
5.2.3.3 New Product Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions
5.2.4.2 Cost-To-Benefit Ratio a Concern for Small Manufacturers
5.2.4.3 High R&D Investments
5.2.4.4 Management of Packaging Supply Chain
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Raw Materials
5.3.3 Manufacturing
5.3.4 Distribution & End Use
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.4.1 Methodology
5.4.2 Document Type
5.4.3 Insight
5.4.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.4.5 Top Applicants
6 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Composition
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels
6.2.1 Facestock or Face Material
6.2.2 Adhesive
6.2.3 Release Liner or Backing
7 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Release Liner
7.3 Linerless
8 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Permanent
8.3 Removable
8.4 Repositionable
9 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flexography
9.3 Screen Printing
9.4 Digital Printing
9.5 Gravure
9.6 Offset
9.7 Lithography
9.8 Letterpress
10 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.3 Consumer Durables
10.4 Home & Personal Care Products
10.5 Pharmaceuticals
10.6 Retail Labels
10.7 Others
11 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Largest Producer of Self-Adhesive Labels, Globally
11.2.2 India
11.2.2.1 Increasing Urban Population Leading to Growth of the Market
11.2.3 Australia
11.2.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Propel the Market
11.2.4 Japan
11.2.4.1 Changing Trends in Food Industry Leading to Higher Labeling Requirements
11.2.5 South Korea
11.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Packaged Foods
11.2.6 Thailand
11.2.6.1 Growing Manufacturing and Processing Industries Driving Demand
11.2.7 Rest of APAC
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Highly Fragmented Market Giving Rise to High Competition
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Driving the Market
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.3.1 Established Home & Personal Care Industry Influencing the Market Positively
11.3.4 UK
11.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Convenience Food to Propel the Market Growth
11.3.5 Russia
11.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Packaging from Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverage Industries
11.3.6 Spain
11.3.6.1 Increasing Consumption of Packed Food & Beverages
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 US
11.4.1.1 Increasing Purchases of Consumer Durables
11.4.2 Canada
11.4.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Growth in Food Industry
11.4.3 Mexico
11.4.3.1 Increase in Demand for Convenience/Ready-To-Go Products to Propel the Market
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Rise in Middle Class Population and Increase in Disposable Income
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 Government Plans to Increase Output of Food & Beverages Industry
11.5.3 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Turkey
11.6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization to Help the Market Grow
11.6.2 Uae
11.6.2.1 Growing Per Capita Income to Boost Demand
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing Activities and Local Content Requirement to Drive the Market
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.4.1 High Demand from Takeaway and Fast-Food Outlets to Propel the Market
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Microquadrant for Self-Adhesive Labels Manufacturers
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2 Expansion & Investment
12.5.3 New Product Development
13 Company Profiles
13.1 CCL Industries Inc.
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Financial Assessment
13.1.3 Operational Assessment
13.1.4 Products Offered
13.1.5 Recent Developments
13.1.6 SWOT Analysis
13.1.7 Winning Imperatives
13.1.8 Current Focus and Strategies
13.1.9 Threat from Competition
13.1.10 Right to Win
13.2 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Financial Assessment
13.2.3 Operational Assessment
13.2.4 Products Offered
13.2.5 Recent Developments
13.2.6 SWOT Analysis
13.2.7 Winning Imperatives
13.2.8 Current Focus and Strategies
13.2.9 Threat from Competition
13.2.10 Right to Win
13.3 Multi-Color Corporation
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Financial Overview
13.3.3 Operational Assessment
13.3.4 Products Offered
13.3.5 Recent Developments
13.3.6 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Winning Imperatives
13.3.8 Current Focus and Strategies
13.3.9 Threat from Competition
13.3.10 Right to Win
13.4 Huhtamaki Oyj
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Financial Overview
13.4.3 Operational Assessment
13.4.4 Products Offered
13.4.5 Recent Developments
13.4.6 SWOT Analysis
13.4.7 Winning Imperatives
13.4.8 Current Focus and Strategies
13.4.9 Threat from Competition
13.4.10 Right to Win
13.5 Coveris Holdings S.A.
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Operational Assessment
13.5.3 Products Offered
13.5.4 Recent Developments
13.5.5 Right to Win
13.6 Sato Holdings Corporation
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Operational Assessment
13.6.3 Products Offered
13.6.4 Recent Developments
13.6.5 Right to Win
13.7 Torraspapel Adestor
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Operational Assessment
13.7.3 Products Offered
13.7.4 Recent Developments
13.7.5 Right to Win
13.8 Fuji Seal International
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Operational Assessment
13.8.3 Products Offered
13.8.4 Recent Developments
13.8.5 Right to Win
13.9 Lintec Corporation
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Operational Assessment
13.9.3 Products Offered
13.9.4 Recent Developments
13.9.5 Right to Win
13.10 Skanem Sa
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Operational Assessment
13.10.3 Products Offered
13.10.4 Recent Developments
13.10.5 Right to Win
13.11 All4Labels Group
13.11.1 Business Overview
13.11.2 Products Offered
13.11.3 Recent Developments
13.11.4 Right to Win
13.12 Other Players
13.12.1 Bsp Labels Ltd
13.12.2 Inland Label and Marketing Services
13.12.3 CS Labels
13.12.4 Secura Labels
13.12.5 Terragene
13.12.6 Label Craft
13.12.7 Reflex Labels Ltd
13.12.8 Belona
13.12.9 Royston Labels
13.12.10 Aztec Label
13.12.11 Svs Spol. S.R.O
13.12.12 Maxim Label and Packaging Co. Ltd.
13.12.13 Duralabel Graphics Pvt. Ltd
13.12.14 Proprint Group
