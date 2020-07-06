Launch of site now enables both online and traditional ordering options in response to high demand for its Shield brand of highly effective, less-harsh, disinfectant and cleanser line



Lenexa, KS, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the launch of its shieldcleansers.com E-commerce site in response to high marketplace demand for effective, but less-harsh, disinfectant and cleansers than what are now widely distributed. The Company’s Shield brand of safety products was launched specifically to address such customer concerns.

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the active ingredient of Shield™ Disinfectant and Cleansers, falls under EPA category IV, the safest of the EPA’s toxicity categories. Shield Disinfectant is also listed on the EPA List N: Disinfectant for Use Against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel COVID-19 disease. While highly effective as a disinfectant and sanitizer, cleaning crews are not required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when applying and reapplying HOCl.

Customers can also utilize the shieldcleansers.com E-commerce site as an option when ordering the company’s recently launched ThermoVu™. ThermoVu™ is a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVu™ has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVu™ provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports and other public venues.

“The onset of Covid-19 has of course made virus-fighting weapons such as disinfectants and temperature-measurement instruments critical to public safety,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Our experience working for the mission critical law enforcement market and under stringent regulations at all levels position us to provide the public with the non-contact temperature screening system and disinfectant that meet and exceed all relevant government regulations and guidelines."

To optimize awareness for these critical products, the company has launched an aggressive nationwide marketing and public relations campaign, including outreach to law enforcement agencies, first responders, Digital Ally’s commercial clients and professional partnerships.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

