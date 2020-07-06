Portland, OR, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic LED market is predicted to garner $203,069.9 million by 2027 and grow with a healthy growth rate of 21.7% from 2019—2027, reveals a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

The report offers detailed insights into key drivers and restraints, major segments, investment opportunities, regional market conditionals, and top companies functioning in the organic LED industry. In addition, competitive scenario in different regions is outlined in the report. This report is an ideal document for new entrants, leading market players, and investors to gain insights into the growth and future scope of the market. Insights offered in the report can help market investors and businesses to form strategies and gain a strong foothold in the global market.

Some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the market include growing preference for affordable energy-saving OLED lighting, rising government initiatives for the adoption of OLEDs, and the growth of the display and large screen backlight market. However, high cost of the technology and several technical issues are hindering the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, rising demand for environment friendly lighting solutions and growing acceptance for smart lighting systems are estimated to unlock beneficial opportunities for the growth of the organic LED market.

The report provides in-depth segmentation of the global organic LED market based on technology, product type, end use, and geography. By technology, the report classifies the market into AMOLED, PMOLED, transparent OLED, foldable OLED, top-emitting OLED, and white OLED. By product type, the report divides the market into displays and lightings. By end use, the report bifurcates the market into automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, retail, commercial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.

Regionally, the report evaluates the market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report evaluates these regions based on the outlook and status of the market for the estimated period. Moreover, the report presents the current market conditions and outlook of major countries in these regions.

The report offers a list of top market players functioning in the global organic LED sector. Some of the key players operating in the industry are Eaton, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), Samsung Electronics, Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & LG Electronics, Philips, OSRAM, Panasonic Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics, CREE, GE Lighting, and many more. The report presents the performance and recent developments & activities of major players in this market. These insights help in understanding the competitive scenario and take necessary steps to gain a prominent position in the global market.

The estimates revealed in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Thus, the research report is a great source of study material that offers analysis and information on every facet of the market.

