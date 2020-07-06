Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the “Company” or “EMGS”) releases information on vessel activity and utilisation 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.



As further described below, at the end of the second quarter 2020 the Company had one vessel on charter, the Atlantic Guardian. The Atlantic Guardian is currently cold stacked in Norway. Going forward, the Company intends to continue to publish a trading update shortly after the end of each quarter, inter alia to communicate multi-client sales during the relevant quarter.



Vessel utilisation for the second quarter 2020 was 23% compared with 73% for the second quarter of 2019.



In the second quarter of 2020, the Company's vessels were allocated 0% to proprietary work and 23% to multi-client projects. In the comparable quarter of 2019, the vessels were allocated 45% to proprietary work and 28% to multi-client projects.



EMGS recorded 5.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the second quarter 2019, the Company recorded 6.0 vessel months.



Vessel activity

During the quarter, the Atlantic Guardian transited to Norway and completed the previously announced transit to Norway for cold stacking. The vessel’s utilisation for the second quarter was zero.



The Petrel Explorer (formerly Thalassa) completed acquisition of two multi-client surveys on the Norwegian continental shelf, whereof one was prefunded, and one was not. Following completion of these two surveys, the vessel was demobilised and returned to the vessel owner at expiry of the charter period. The vessel’s utilisation for the second quarter was 56%.



Multi-client revenues in the second quarter

The Company expects to record approximately USD 5 million in multi-client revenues for the second quarter 2020.



EMGS will publish its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 07:30 local time (Norway). A presentation will be broadcasted live over the Internet, starting at 10:00 local time (Norway). To access the presentation, please go to the Company’s homepage ( www.emgs.com ) and follow the link.



