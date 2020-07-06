Join the July 8 Press Conference: executives to address leadership amidst racial injustice, Covid-19, and the ongoing push for sustainable business practices. Event will introduce the Inaugural 2020 Indiaspora Business Leaders List

Join Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell Industries; Ravi Saligram, President and CEO of Newell Brands; Niraj Shah, Co-Chairman, President, and CEO of Wayfair; and Raj Gupta, Chairman of Avantor and Aptiv, for a panel discussion and live Q&A.

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora , a nonprofit member organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, announced today that registration is now open for their July 8th press conference with a corporate leaders discussion. Topics to be addressed include: responding to COVID-19, the current movements for social and racial justice, including Black Lives Matter, sustainability and the environment, and leaders’ own Indian heritage.

Virtual press conference includes:

Brief presentation with “Fast Facts” on the 2020 Indiaspora Business Leaders List

Corporate Leaders Panel with speakers who are honorees on the list: Bob Patel, CEO, LyondellBassell Industries Ravi Saligram, President and CEO, Newell Brands Niraj Shah, Co-Chairman, President, and CEO, Wayfair Raj Gupta, Chairman, Avantor, and Chairman, Aptiv

Q&A with press

WHAT: 2020 Indiaspora Business Leaders List Press Conference

WHEN: July 8, 2020

8 am – 9 am Pacific Standard Time | 11 am – 12 pm Eastern Standard Time

8:30 pm – 9:30 pm India Standard Time

WHERE: Virtual

REGISTRATION: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdO6pqDMuHdDuULwUiain-m-CO0RN9QMr

There is no cost to attend.

“Our press conference will provide attendees an overview of the more than 50 leaders on our inaugural list, as well as key information about the Indian diaspora in the corporate realm,” said MR Rangaswami, Founder of Indiaspora. “It also provides a great opportunity to engage with top leaders on the Fortune and Forbes lists.”

About Indiaspora:

Indiaspora is a nonprofit organization established to transform the success of the Indian diaspora into meaningful impact worldwide. Their members form a powerful network of global leaders who serve as a platform to build stronger communities with a culture of giving and inspiring social change. For more information, please visit: https://www.indiaspora.org .

Media Contact: Mansi Patel, Senior Communications Manager, Indiaspora email: mobile : 772-486-0351