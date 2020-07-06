Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 03 July 2020£35.31m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 03 July 2020£35.31m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 03 July 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.82p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †64.41p
  
Ordinary share price 50.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(22.86%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 03/07/2020