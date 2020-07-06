Covina, CA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nebulizers market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increases cases of chronic respiratory diseases
Growing incidence rate of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population is leading to boost growth of the target market globally. According to data published by lung.org, in 2018, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the foremost cause of death in U.S. Besides, growing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, ultra-processed products, including sugar-sweetened beverages is a major cause for the expanding prevalence of respiratory diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, approximately 14% of deaths in adults aged 30 to 70 years in North America are caused due to tobacco consumption. Therefore, a growth in number of smokers and environmental pollution is expected to rise the demand for nebulizers.
Innovations in product
The advancement in nebulizers that features aerosol drug delivery technology with least drug wastage is projected to boost the global nebulizers market growth. Patients witnesses an important role in controlling their diseases by choosing for devices that assist them in treatment and diagnosis at the comfort of their own homes. This patient preferences shift will expand global nebulizer market growth scenario in the coming years. Also, growth in respiratory cases form a major factor.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Nebulizers Market”, By Type (Ultrasonic (Portable and Standalone Nebulizers), Pneumatic (Breath Actuated Nebulizers and Vented Nebulizers), and Mesh (Static Type Nebulizers and Vibrating Type Nebulizers)), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global nebulizers market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1.8 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global nebulizers market includes Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Omron Healthcare Co., Covidien plc, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc. Ltd, Invacare Corp., PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. and GF Health Products, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
