Portland, OR, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market generated $19.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $200.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of current market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, major market players, and competitive scenario.

Continuous advancements in graphic-based games, strong growth in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and rise in demand for gaming laptops and computers drive the growth of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market. However, inability of integrated GPU to enable intensive graphic designing software may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in popularity of IoT and boom in the portable electronics market create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The operational disruptions in the electronics industry due to Covid-19 pandemic have impacted GPU production activities.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the supply chain and distribution channels have been impacted, which in turn, affected the industries dependent upon GPU components.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market based on component, display type, mode of transportation, and region.

Based on component, the integrated segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on display type, the smartphone segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 , holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Dassault Systems, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Siemens AG.

