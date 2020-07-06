Portland, OR, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global protective clothing market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in concerns associated with safety of workers across various sectors such as construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, military & defense, firefighting, and pharmaceuticals/medical drives the growth of the global protective clothing market. However, high pricing associated with protective clothing hinder the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential in emerging economies is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several major market players have halted the production of protective clothing due to raw material supply chain disruption amidst the lockdown.

The demand for protective clothing is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic from heathcare industry to protect the healthcare workers involved in the treatment of affected patients.

The demand for protective clothing from the construction and manufacturing industries is expected to decline during the Covid-19 pandemic as these industries have halted their operations amid the lockdown. In addition, the workforce of these industries has been migrated to their hometowns, due to which, the demand for protective clothing has been declined.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global protective clothing market based on material type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the aramid & blends segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the ploybenzimidaloe segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on material type, the thermal segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the biological/radiation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacfic is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Lakeland Industries, Inc., DuPont, 3M Company, Ballyclare Limited, Teijin Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Cetriko S.L., VF Corporation, Glen Raven Inc, and W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

