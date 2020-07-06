Covina, CA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global smart thermostats market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 12.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.5%

The report "Global Smart Thermostats Market, By Component (Display, Motion Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others), By Network Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology (Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and Bluetooth)), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

Nest Labs, Inc. offers networking products. The Company designs and manufactures a sensor-driven, Wi-Fi enabled, learning, and programmable thermostat. Nest Labs operates in the United States.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

Analyst View:

Speedy adoption of smart infrastructure in commercial and residential infrastructure

Technological advancements and shift in population towards convenient methods to remotely control electronic and electrical appliances drives the demand of the smart infrastructure. A smart thermostat is a device that is fitted in a smart infrastructure to provide users remote access to ambience heating or temperature. This offers benefits of switching heating systems through internet connected devices. Additionally, smart thermostats can also be arranged as per the need of users, which brings energy efficiency by limiting human error and negligence at times, which aids in the growth of smart thermostat market growth worldwide.

Penetration of IoT and AI based technologies

Advancements in IoT and AI has modernized electronic systems and devices. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence in thermostats has advanced programmable thermostats to smart ones. Smart thermostat provides self-learning abilities and learn the user behavior over time. Thereby, automatically regulating temperature of the atmosphere. Smart thermostats are designed for connection over Wi-Fi and further advancements in these smart devices provides access to them via voice control, which boosts smart thermostat market growth across the globe.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Smart Thermostats Market", By Component (Display, Motion Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others), By Network Technology (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology (Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and Bluetooth)), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global smart thermostats market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 12.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, network technology, application, and region.

By component, the global smart thermostats market is segmented into display, motion sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and others.

By network technology, wireless technology is projected to offer great growth opportunity for the growth of global smart thermostat sensor market. Wireless network technology is further sub segmented into Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee and Bluetooth.

By application, commercial application segment involves healthcare, office building, and retail etc. Other Segment involves educational buildings such as school and colleges. Among all these application, residential applications are projected to grow expressively in the coming years due to the rising awareness about energy saving devices among consumers, advancement in home automation technology, and increasing demand of connected homes or smart homes.

By region, The North American regional market is projected to lead the global industry owing to growing demand for managing energy consumption solutions and a wide distribution network of key manufacturers in the region. The rising average unit rate of power is inspiring household consumers, industries, and enterprises to implement smart energy solutions, which is one of the basic reasons for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global smart thermostats market includes Nest Labs, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee Inc., Hive Home, Tado GmbH, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Siemens, Emerson Electric, and Vivint.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

