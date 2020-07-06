VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Glue™, a Kaseya company and the industry standard for IT documentation, today released a set of new product features and enhancements aimed at increasing security, client collaboration and network visibility heading into the second half of 2020. At the outset of Q2, the global COVID-19 pandemic created a nearly overnight shift for many businesses toward a heavier remote workforce and as a result, IT documentation has become more essential than ever before. Throughout this challenging time, IT Glue has supported managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals with its award-winning solution and is now positioned to provide even greater support through new product innovations to the platform.
“Our customers’ needs drive our product roadmap so that we can focus our efforts on those key areas that will provide the most impact, and ensure that our documentation platform continues to provide unparalleled value,” said Nadir Merchant, General Manager of IT Glue. “As our more than 150,000 users across the world navigate a more distributed workforce, they rely on the IT Glue platform to enable them to perform their frontline duties serving as the IT lifeline for small businesses. Our newest feature enhancements further streamline knowledge acquisition for technicians so that they can help their clients’ transition from a state of survival to recovery and ultimately to resurgence.”
Security
As the only IT documentation tool on the market to feature SOC 2 (Type 2) certification and other security measures including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), audit log and user permissions, the IT Glue development team continuously evaluates ways to ensure even stronger data security. In the current environment, and with an understanding that a client’s most valuable asset is its information, IT Glue has made security its number one priority by introducing a variety of new features and enhancements including:
Client Collaboration
Easy and efficient collaboration is a hallmark of the IT Glue model and now technicians can enjoy more seamless collaboration with added peace of mind through increased security. Businesses need a tool that enables them to secure not only their passwords, but all of their data, as they leave the comforts of their secured work environment. Having a solution that can keep both passwords and business data secure while facilitating smooth collaboration both internally and externally is vital. With that in mind, IT Glue introduces:
Network Visibility
Finally, the reduction in physical contact in the workplace has meant higher importance placed on network visibility to maintain control over off-site locations in the network. Blind spots can lead to security risks and IT Glue has accounted for this by offering new enhancements to automate the visual identification and documentation of the following areas, allowing for easier troubleshooting:
These latest innovations are a lead up to even more product enhancements scheduled for debut in a few months at the Glue X 2020 virtual conference set for September 27 through 29. Further information about GlueX can be found at https://www.gluex.co.
For more information on IT Glue’s award-winning documentation platform, visit https://www.itglue.com/.
About IT Glue
IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Kaseya
Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.
