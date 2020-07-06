Official logo of the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign by CanGift.

Official logo of the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign by CanGift.

Retailer from St. John's, Newfoundland featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

Retailer from St. John's, Newfoundland featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

Retailer from Guelph, Ontario featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

Retailer from Guelph, Ontario featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

Retailer from Sherwood Park, Alberta featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

Retailer from Sherwood Park, Alberta featured in the Buy the Way, Keep it Local campaign.

TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to promote local retail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) is launching a new campaign with the slogan: Buy the Way, Keep it Local. It is more important than ever for consumers to spend their money in their own communities for the independent retail industry to survive in Canada.



Businesses have been hit hard by nationwide closures. CanGift membership is comprised of wholesale companies in retail gift who are relying on storefronts to re-open and sales to pick-up for regular business to resume. CanGift is shining a light on their extensive database of retailers from across Canada, who could benefit from additional promotion and assistance during this time with the goal of featuring ONE retailer a day for 365 days on the Instagram account @keepitlocalcanada!

“Retailers are the crux of our industry right now,” explains Nicole Hilton, Chief Marketing Officer at the Canadian Gift Association. “We know we need to take action to show consumers across the country some amazing home décor and gift businesses that do great business with our association. We’re hoping the whole country will get behind this movement. Canadians love to support local shops and there is no time like the present for consumers to step it up and invest in their local economies.”

The Buy the Way, Keep it Local grassroots campaign includes:

A commitment to featuring as many retailers as possible on the Instagram account @keepitlocalcanada for the next year

Digital logo provided to retailers so they can join the movement by featuring it on their social media accounts and websites

Meaningful partnerships that encourage consumers to shop in their own communities – CanGift is searching for opportunities to work with Business Improvement Associations and other initiatives taking place coast-to-coast

Incentives from CanGift members that assist retailers in their ‘return to normal’ sales plans

Contests with prizes from CanGift members awarded to retailers to help advance their businesses

Retailer Roundtable webinar series highlighting insightful discussions with Canadian retailers

CanGift is the voice of Canada’s giftware industry, connecting wholesale companies to retail store buyers at the Toronto and Alberta Gift + Home Markets. These b2b events are typically attended by 10,000+ retail buyers looking to place orders, source the latest trends and learn from industry experts. CanGift aims to keep the connection strong despite the cancellation of their in-person markets this August due to COVID-19.

If you’re a retailer in the giftware industry who is not currently a buyer at the CanGift markets, please contact our Retail Engagement Team at registration@cangift.org for information about how you can qualify to join the campaign.

For more information or to book a virtual interview about the Buy the Way, Keep it Local movement, please contact:

Nicole Hilton

Chief Marketing Officer

Canadian Gift Association

nhilton@cangift.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4710bcc4-18ac-4610-83f3-15b6df519cb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38607a7d-289d-464a-93aa-20212cd78c47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d59d17ca-df9d-4101-b5f4-7c331906117c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7e11aa-92aa-4a38-a3f1-017524a2fd2b