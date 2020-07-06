DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Second Quarter 2020 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 27, 2020. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman, Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on July 27, 2020, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.



Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call:

To listen to the live call, please dial (866) 928-9948 at least five minutes before start time.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets exceeding $13.3 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

