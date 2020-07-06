Adoption of all resolutions by the Shareholders’

meeting of 6 July 2020

Paris, 6 July 2020

The Annual general meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 6 July 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders at the Company’s registered office, under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All submitted resolutions were adopted, with shareholder participation of 64.084%.

The Shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of the terms of Mr. Eric Courteille and Mr. William Hoover Jr.

The General Meeting also renewed all of the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Shareholders’ meeting approved the distribution of a €0.35 per share cash dividend.

The ex-dividend date will be 7 September 2020, with a payment date on 9 September 2020.

The webcast of the Annual general meeting, the presentation and the results of the voting on the resolutions can be found on Quadient’s website ( https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings ).

