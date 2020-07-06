NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make a five-year archive of English language news from Dow Jones Newswires available on AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.



This provides a vastly simplified and faster way for AWS customers to purchase, access and analyze content from Dow Jones Newswires.

Available on AWS Data Exchange from today, the content includes an archive of award-winning coverage, commentary, and analysis from Dow Jones Newswires, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch, covering five years of headlines and articles. The archive includes news on every type of investment as well as key regions and markets worldwide, offering broad coverage of equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities, and energy markets.

The collaboration enables businesses to instantly access Dow Jones’s rich metadata and high-quality content through the cloud, and to easily integrate it into other data sets and tools within their broader AWS portfolio.

“Dow Jones Newswires is renowned for breaking the stories that move markets and is used by many of the world’s largest financial institutions to gain an edge,” said William Ashworth, General Manager of Partners & Licensing for Dow Jones’s Professional Information Business. “By making Dow Jones Newswires available on AWS Data Exchange, we are extending access to our content not just to financial market participants, but to any company in the world making data-driven business decisions. Firms can access years of news history faster than ever before.”

“Collaborating with Dow Jones gives our global customers a wealth of authoritative news and vast data sets to quickly analyze and model in the cloud,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Dow Jones content will be extremely valuable for enterprises, academics, and data scientists looking to uncover patterns and signals, helping them to better manage risk and spot new opportunities. Now that customers can quickly access Dow Jones’s award-winning content in the cloud using AWS Data Exchange, they will be able to combine the content with their existing data and processes running on AWS.”

AWS customers can access Dow Jones content directly via AWS Data Exchange from today. More information is available here .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Media Contact

Sophie Bent

sophie.bent@dowjones.com