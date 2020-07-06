Mission, British Columbia., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author F. Works had experienced twenty-one years thinking that he was sober before he realized that he had not really known what sobriety truly meant. In “If God Were An Apple Tree: Being an Alcoholic or an Addict Doesn’t Turn Apples into Pears,” Works highlights the difference between recovering and being recovered, frustration with recovery programs and the reasoning for still exhibiting destructive behaviors while sober.

F. Works grew up in an abusive household ravaged by alcohol on the eastern coast of Canada and dropped out of school to join the Canadian Navy. Five and a half months later, he was given an honorable discharge. He was 17 at the time and at that point was a full-blown alcoholic. After the Navy, Works was in and out of jail regularly for years. During his time in prison he started experimenting with drugs, but alcohol continued to be his vice. Works destructive behavior continued for years. Throughout these years, Works struggled with recovery and being a husband and a father. In a fortuitous meeting one day he was asked a question by his mentor that changed his life.

“I was inspired to write this book when my life started to change. Up until that point I was in recovery for a long period of time and my only desire was to die. I met a man who asked me a very simple question, I answered him honestly and my attitude changed almost immediately. When he passed away a few years later, I decided to write the book and wanted to share my story to inspire others,” said Works. “My book goes deeper than just the basics. Anybody can change but they must be willing to do something about it to actually make that change.”

Works hopes that “If God Were An Apple Tree: Being an Alcoholic or an Addict Doesn’t Turn Apples into Pears” will save the lives of others struggling with addiction and alcohol recovery.

“If God Were An Apple Tree: Being an Alcoholic or an Addict Doesn’t Turn Apples into Pears”

By F. Works

ISBN: 9781982237783 (softcover); 9781982237806 (hardcover); 9781982237790 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

F. Works is a first-time author and addiction counselor. From a young age, Works struggled with alcoholism. Works was in the Canadian Navy and worked as a security guard in a provincial jail for nine years. He met his mentor in 1978, who changed his life for the better. In 1997, Works went to college and got his Addiction Counseling Diploma from Holland College. He went through the Salvation Army’s Motivational Counseling Program as well as the National Substance Abuse Program through Correctional Services Canada. Works and his wife have eleven children, eighteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He currently resides with his wife of twenty-nine years in Mission, British Columbia.

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE 480-306-6597 mbowman@lavidge.com