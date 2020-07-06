BATON ROUGE, La., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, August 6, 2020.  Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-334-777-6991
Passcode:65248056
  
Replay:1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:71379105
 Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
  
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com 
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com
 Available through Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com 