PRESS RELEASE
Publication of transparency notifications
Liège (Belgium), 6 July 2020, 18h30 (CEST) – regulated information – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information:
1 Stijn Van Rompay
Stijn Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 5.849.338 shares and 995.119 assimilated financial instruments (stock lending agreement and call option), representing 26,74% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Stijn Van Rompay
|5.849.338
|22,86%
|TOTAL
|5.849.338
|0
|22,86%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Stijn Van Rompay
|Stock lending agreement
|04/08/2020
|Following the exercise by KBC Securities NV/SA of its over-allotment warrant issued by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA on 30 June 2020 and no later than 4 August 2020
|862.500
|3,37%
|physical
|Stijn Van Rompay
|Call Option
|Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA
|132.619
|0,52%
|physical
|TOTAL
|995.119
|3,89%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|6.844.457
|26,74%
·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
2 Thomas Jacobsen
Thomas Jacobsen has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 3.437.760 shares and 66.329 assimilated financial instruments (call option), representing 13,69% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Thomas Jacobsen
|3.437.760
|13,43%
|TOTAL
|3.437.760
|0
|13,43%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Thomas Jacobsen
|Call Option
|Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA
|66.329
|0,26%
|physical
|TOTAL
|66.329
|0,26%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3.504.089
|13,69%
·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
3 Nick Reunbrouck
Nick Reunbrouck has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 1.610.184 Hyloris shares, representing 6,29% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Nick Reunbrouck
|1.610.184
|6,29%
|TOTAL
|1.610.184
|0
|6,29%
|0,00%
·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
4 Pieter Van Rompay
Pieter Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 915.000 shares, representing 3,58% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Pieter Van Rompay
|915.000
|3,58%
|TOTAL
|915.000
|0
|3,58%
|0,00%
·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
5 Bart Versluys and Scorpiaux BV/SRL
Bart Versluys has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he and Scorpiaux BV/SRL held 1.727.739 shares, representing 6,75% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 2 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Bart Versluys
|0
|0,00%
|Scorpiaux BV
|1.727.739
|6,75%
|Subtotal
|1.727.739
|6,75%
|TOTAL
|1.727.739
|0
|6,75%
|0,00%
·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Bart Versluys controls Scorpiaux BV/SRL.
·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
6 Saffelberg Investments NV/SA
Saffelberg Investments NV/SA has announced that, on 29 June 2020, it held 824.114 shares, representing 3,22% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).
The notification dated 1 July 2020 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Saffelberg Investments NV
|824.114
|TOTAL
|824.114
|0
|3,22%
|0,00%
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Stijn Van Rompay, CEO
Koenraad Van der Elst, CLO
+32 (0)4 346 02 07
contact@hyloris.com
About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV
Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com. Hyloris stands for “high yield, lower risk” and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Liege, BELGIUM
