PRESS RELEASE













Publication of transparency notifications





Liège (Belgium), 6 July 2020, 18h30 (CEST) – regulated information – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information:

1 Stijn Van Rompay

Stijn Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 5.849.338 shares and 995.119 assimilated financial instruments (stock lending agreement and call option), representing 26,74% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Stijn Van Rompay

Transaction date: 30 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 25%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Stijn Van Rompay 5.849.338 22,86% TOTAL 5.849.338 0 22,86% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Stijn Van Rompay Stock lending agreement 04/08/2020 Following the exercise by KBC Securities NV/SA of its over-allotment warrant issued by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA on 30 June 2020 and no later than 4 August 2020 862.500 3,37% physical Stijn Van Rompay Call Option Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA 132.619 0,52% physical TOTAL 995.119 3,89%

TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 6.844.457 26,74%



·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.



2 Thomas Jacobsen

Thomas Jacobsen has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 3.437.760 shares and 66.329 assimilated financial instruments (call option), representing 13,69% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Thomas Jacobsen

Transaction date: 30 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Thomas Jacobsen 3.437.760 13,43% TOTAL 3.437.760 0 13,43% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Thomas Jacobsen Call Option Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA 66.329 0,26% physical TOTAL 66.329 0,26%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3.504.089 13,69%

·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

3 Nick Reunbrouck

Nick Reunbrouck has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 1.610.184 Hyloris shares, representing 6,29% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Nick Reunbrouck

Transaction date: 30 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Nick Reunbrouck 1.610.184 6,29% TOTAL 1.610.184 0 6,29% 0,00%

·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

4 Pieter Van Rompay

Pieter Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 915.000 shares, representing 3,58% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Pieter Van Rompay

Transaction date: 30 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Pieter Van Rompay 915.000 3,58% TOTAL 915.000 0 3,58% 0,00%

·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

5 Bart Versluys and Scorpiaux BV/SRL

Bart Versluys has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he and Scorpiaux BV/SRL held 1.727.739 shares, representing 6,75% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 2 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Bart Versluys Scorpiaux BV/SRL, Blinckaertlaan 4, 8300 Knokke

Transaction date: 30 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Bart Versluys 0 0,00% Scorpiaux BV 1.727.739 6,75% Subtotal 1.727.739 6,75% TOTAL 1.727.739 0 6,75% 0,00%

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Bart Versluys controls Scorpiaux BV/SRL.

·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.



6 Saffelberg Investments NV/SA

Saffelberg Investments NV/SA has announced that, on 29 June 2020, it held 824.114 shares, representing 3,22% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 1 July 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Saffelberg Investments NV/SA, Oplombeekstraat 6, 1755 Gooik

Transaction date: 29 June 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

Denominator: 25.592.632

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Saffelberg Investments NV 824.114 TOTAL 824.114 0 3,22% 0,00%

-Ends-

For more information, please contact: