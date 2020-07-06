PRESS RELEASE




Publication of transparency notifications


Liège (Belgium), 6 July 2020, 18h30 (CEST) – regulated information – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information:

1                     Stijn Van Rompay

Stijn Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 5.849.338 shares and 995.119 assimilated financial instruments (stock lending agreement and call option), representing 26,74% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Stijn Van Rompay
  • Transaction date: 30 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 25%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:

             

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Stijn Van Rompay 5.849.338 22,86% 
 TOTAL5.849.338022,86%0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Stijn Van RompayStock lending agreement04/08/2020Following the exercise by KBC Securities NV/SA of its over-allotment warrant issued by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA on 30 June 2020 and no later than 4 August 2020862.5003,37%physical
Stijn Van RompayCall Option Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA132.6190,52%physical
 TOTAL 995.1193,89% 

             

TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
 6.844.45726,74%

             
      ·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
             
2                     Thomas Jacobsen

Thomas Jacobsen has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 3.437.760 shares and 66.329 assimilated financial instruments (call option), representing 13,69% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Thomas Jacobsen
  • Transaction date: 30 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Thomas Jacobsen 3.437.760 13,43% 
 TOTAL3.437.760013,43%0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments		Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Thomas JacobsenCall Option Within 20 business days as of the IPO of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals NV/SA66.3290,26% physical
 TOTAL 66.3290,26% 


TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
 3.504.08913,69%

      ·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

3                     Nick Reunbrouck

Nick Reunbrouck has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 1.610.184 Hyloris shares, representing 6,29% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Nick Reunbrouck
  • Transaction date: 30 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:

             

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Nick Reunbrouck 1.610.184 6,29% 
 TOTAL1.610.18406,29%0,00%

      ·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

4                     Pieter Van Rompay

Pieter Van Rompay has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he held 915.000 shares, representing 3,58% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 3 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Pieter Van Rompay
  • Transaction date: 30 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:

             

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Pieter Van Rompay 915.000 3,58% 
 TOTAL915.00003,58%0,00%

      ·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.

5                     Bart Versluys and Scorpiaux BV/SRL

Bart Versluys has announced that, on 30 June 2020, he and Scorpiaux BV/SRL held 1.727.739 shares, representing 6,75% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 2 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Bart Versluys
    • Scorpiaux BV/SRL, Blinckaertlaan 4, 8300 Knokke
  • Transaction date: 30 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Bart Versluys 0 0,00% 
Scorpiaux BV 1.727.739 6,75% 
Subtotal 1.727.739 6,75% 
 TOTAL1.727.73906,75%0,00%

      ·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Bart Versluys controls Scorpiaux BV/SRL.
      ·Additional information: the “closing” of the initial public offering of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals took place on 30 June 2020.
             
6                     Saffelberg Investments NV/SA

Saffelberg Investments NV/SA has announced that, on 29 June 2020, it held 824.114 shares, representing 3,22% of the total number of voting rights (25.592.632).

The notification dated 1 July 2020 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Saffelberg Investments NV/SA, Oplombeekstraat 6, 1755 Gooik
  • Transaction date: 29 June 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 25.592.632
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Saffelberg Investments NV 824.114   
 TOTAL824.11403,22%0,00%

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Stijn Van Rompay, CEO
Koenraad Van der Elst, CLO
+32 (0)4 346 02 07
contact@hyloris.com

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV
Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com. Hyloris stands for “high yield, lower risk” and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.