Paris, July 6th, 2020
Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2019:
- 1 185 431 shares
- € 4 874 927.01 in cash
Transactions made from 2nd January 2020 to 30th June 2020:
Over the same period, the traded volume represented:
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30th June 2020:
- 1 313 805 shares
- € 4 536 223.70 in cash
