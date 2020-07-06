Paris, July 6th, 2020

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2019:

- 1 185 431 shares

- € 4 874 927.01 in cash

Transactions made from 2nd January 2020 to 30th June 2020:

11 997 purchase transactions

11 579 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

4 397 294 shares and € 40 117 377.90 for purchase transactions

4 268 920 shares and € 39 778 698.80 for sale transactions

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30th June 2020:

- 1 313 805 shares

- € 4 536 223.70 in cash

