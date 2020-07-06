The operations of Icelandair Group were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic although some travel restrictions were lifted in the second half of the month and Icelandair started slowly expanding its flight schedule again. The Company’s freight services decreased much less due to the situation than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 18,500 in June 2020 compared to around 553 thousand at the same time last year, decreasing by 97%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 50.9% compared to 88.0% in June 2019. The total capacity was 96% less than in June last year. On-time performance was 90% in June 2020 compared to 64% in June 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 12,000 in June, decreasing by 52% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 63%. The load factor was 71.5% compared with 72.3% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 66%. Freight decreased by 9%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 18,494 -97% 581,845 -71% Load Factor 50.9% -37.1 ppt 69.6% -12.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 82.8 -96% 2,433.0 -68% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 42.1 -98% 1,693.3 -73% Stage length (KM) 2,321 -26% 2,919 -7% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 90.0% 26.0 ppt 82.0% 10.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 12,001 -52% 64,907 -52% Load Factor 71.5% -0.9 ppt 67.0% -0.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 5.0 -63% 30.5 -54% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS JUN 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 873 -66% 10,528 -29% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,871 -9% 57,096 -15%

Contact information