Bedford, MA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, an Associa® company, is excited to announce the promotion of Deborah Jones, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to branch president.

Ms. Jones has been involved in the property management industry since 1980 and joined The Dartmouth Group in 1994 as assistant director of condominium management. She played a key role in the company’s extraordinary client retention record by implementing client-centric policies and processes throughout the organization. From 2000 to 2012, she expanded her management experience as the president of the condominium division of another leading management company but rejoined The Dartmouth Group in 2013 as vice president of systems and business development and co-head of community management operations. In her new role as branch president, Ms. Jones will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch, financial services, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Deb’s extensive experience as an industry facilitator and leader make her superbly qualified for this position,” stated Nick Mazzarella, Associa regional vice president. “She understands that the key to success as a management company is to develop a best-in-class team focused on delivering outstanding services to all of its clients. Deb has proven her ability to provide leadership and creativity and has developed superior relationships with some of the area’s largest residential developers. Our team is confident in the continued success of The Dartmouth Group under her stewardship.”

As one of the earliest recipients of the PCAM® designation in Massachusetts, Ms. Jones has been a major contributor to the development of the community association industry, having served as a past board member and president of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) New England Chapter. She has served on various committees for CAI and has been an instructor at many CAI seminars. She has also written articles for CondoMedia, New England Condominium, and CondoManagement magazines.

