Portland, OR, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report added by Big Market Research reveals that the global intelligent lighting controls market is predicted to garner $26.06 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive study by keenly scrutinizing various aspects of the market such as market boomers and decliners, regional conditions, investment opportunities, market players, and current developments & trends.

The report sheds light on the major factors boosting the growth of the global intelligent lighting controls market. The growing adoption of smart lighting controls to curb energy consumption, increasing awareness for energy management, and enforcement of regulations on the usage of energy-efficient products by the government are major factors fueling the growth of the market. However, high cost of installation and longer payback period of LED lights are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, the invention of low-price sensors and reduction in prices of LED products in the future are expected to cut down the cost of installation, thus creating several growth opportunities for the global market.

The report segments the global intelligent lighting controls market into type, connectivity type, application, and region. Based on type, the report bifurcates the market into ballasts & LED drivers, sensors, microcontrollers, transmitters & receivers, dimmers & switch actuators, and others. On the basis of connectivity type, the report classifies the market into wired and wireless. Based on application, the report divides the market into media & entertainment, automotive, smart cities, manufacturing, and others.

Based on region, the report studies the global market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market for intelligent lighting controls in countries from each region is also explored in the report. Moreover, the report reveals some of the recent trends, developments, and imminent opportunities in every region.

Additionally, the report offers in-depth information of the major players operating in the intelligent lighting controls market. The key players listed in this report include Siemens, Acuity Brands, OSRAM, Cisco, Eaton, GE Lighting, Cree, Inc., Honeywell, Philips, Panasonic Corporation, and others. The report delivers the performance and business strategies of the leading players in this market; this data helps new players to penetrate wisely in the market competition.

This report is articulated by market professionals by profoundly studying the market conditions. The insights delivered in the report can help stakeholders in understanding investment suitability and market players to seize opportunities for investments, partnerships, and developments in the global market.

The market predictions revealed in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies. This research report is a great source of study material that offers analysis and information on every facet of the market.

