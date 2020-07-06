TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday July 29, 2020.



A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 9182891.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com , or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e3s8amz8 a few minutes before the event.

For those unable to participate on July 30, 2020, an archived version will be available until August 7, 2020 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 9182891.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com



