SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that Bob Goeltz, chief financial officer, will leave the company at the end of July 2020 to pursue a new opportunity. Effective August 1, 2020, Lynne Sullivan, former senior vice president of Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen”), will become UNITY’s interim chief financial officer.



“I want to thank Bob for his many contributions and wish him success in his next endeavors,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We have a stellar finance team at UNITY, and are fortunate to have someone of Lynne's stature to step in quickly and efficiently to lead the group. Having worked with Lynne in my prior role at Biogen, I can attest to the strength of her reputation within the industry, and the wealth of corporate finance and business development experience she brings to UNITY."

“I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to work with Anirvan once again,” said Lynne Sullivan. “I have been impressed by the bold vision and the advancement of the drug development programs at UNITY, and this is a vital time to get involved. The second half of 2020 is a very important period for UNITY, with a Phase 2 data readout from the UBX0101 program in osteoarthritis, as well as the commencement of Phase 1 studies for its second drug program, UBX1325, targeting age-related diseases of the eye.”

Lynne Sullivan brings more than 20 years of experience working in the pharma and biotech industry. Ms. Sullivan worked at Biogen for over 10 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of finance with global responsibility for corporate finance, financial planning and analysis and corporate tax. Ms. Sullivan is currently a member of the board of directors, as well as chair of the audit committees, of three publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies: Solid Biosciences, Inc., resTORbio, Inc. and BiomX Inc. Ms. Sullivan also serves on the board of Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company. Ms. Sullivan served as the chief financial officer for Compass Therapeutics. She received an M.S. in taxation from Bentley University and a B.S.B.A. from Suffolk University. Ms. Sullivan was a Certified Public Accountant for over 20 years.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan with an initial focus on cellular senescence. UNITY believes that the accumulation of senescent cells is a fundamental mechanism of aging and a driver of many common age-related diseases. Cellular senescence is a natural biological state in which a cell permanently halts division. As senescent cells accumulate with age, they begin secreting inflammatory factors, proteases, fibrotic factors, and growth factors, that disturb the tissue micro-environment. This collection of secreted proteins is referred to as the Senescence Associated Secretory Phenotype, or SASP. UNITY is developing senolytic medicines to eliminate senescent cells and thereby stop the production of the SASP, which UNITY believes addresses a root cause of age-related diseases. By stopping the production of the SASP at its source, UNITY believes senolytic medicines could slow, halt, or reverse diseases such as osteoarthritis and age-related eye diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

