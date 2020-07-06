PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today the appointment of Drew Jeter as President for the Americas Region, effective July 13. Mr. Jeter succeeds Michael V. Griffin, P.E., who will be retiring after a 39-year career with Hill. Mr. Jeter will oversee the operations of Hill's Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southern, Western, and Latin America Regions, and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali.



Mr. Jeter brings to Hill more than 35 years of experience leading the development and delivery of facilities and infrastructure programs in public and private sectors around the world. He has an extensive background in leading organizations and teams of various types and sizes to successfully achieve results through strong teamwork, continual process improvements, and innovative solutions. His skills in leadership, project planning, program management, construction management, contract management, and engineering will be valuable assets as Hill continues to grow its operations in the Americas.

Previously, Mr. Jeter held a 13-year tenure with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., formerly CH2M Hill Companies, Ltd. There, he served in a variety of roles, most recently as Vice President of Program Management. Throughout his time with Jacobs and CH2M, he provided oversight of the global program management practice, including transportation, water, and built-environment programs, delivering more than $300 billion in capital infrastructure, program management business development, and career management for Jacobs program managers. He also served as the Operations Director of both the Water and Facilities & Urban Environments Business Groups at CH2M.

Prior to joining CH2M, Drew served as a civil engineering officer in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, attaining the rank of Colonel. He led a variety of military units and operations involving civil engineering, contracting, security forces, communications, consequence management, and emergency services at military bases around the world.

Mr. Jeter holds a Master of Science in Management from Troy University, a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University, and a Bachelor of Design in Architecture from the University of Florida.

Mr. Griffin joined Hill in 1981 and since that time has held roles of increasing responsibility, from project manager to senior vice president and regional manager. A licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Maryland, he has also supported specific projects in Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Puerto Rico, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Indiana. In all of these locations, Mike has managed or overseen the delivery of a wide variety of countless, technically complex facilities and projects, especially building, transportation, and heavy civil construction projects. In his work, he has demonstrated a unique expertise and brought about much success. His success has been rewarded with a variety of appointments and awards from professional organizations such as the Construction Management Association of America and the American Society of Civil Engineers. In 2017, Mr. Griffin was appointed to his most recent role at Hill as Regional President of the Americas. In one of his last triumphs with the firm, Mr. Griffin served on Hill’s COVID-19 Advisory & Action Committee, helping to facilitate the maintenance of operations and keeping employees safe through the ongoing, unprecedented pandemic.

“For the organizations with which he’s been associated, for his clients, for his colleagues, for his company, Mike Griffin has continuously demonstrated the best qualities of a construction professional, a leader, and a person,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “We wish him the best in his retirement.”

“We are also thrilled to welcome such a profoundly experienced leader to our firm in Drew Jeter,” Mr. Ghali continues. “We are confident that the operational growth and success in the Americas region, which Mr. Griffin helped to bring about, will continue under Mr. Jeter’s direction.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.