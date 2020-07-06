NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) resulting from allegations that J2 may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report that detailed a series of alarming red flags about J2. The report alleged that “J2 is a digital media roll-up that has acquired 186 businesses since its inception.” The report went on to state that “J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information.”

Following this news, the price of J2 common shares fell $6.29, or 9%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of J2 shareholders. If you purchased securities of J2 please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1893.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

