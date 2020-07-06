MONTREAL, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to provide a regulatory update pursuant to the temporary relief granted by regulators due to COVID-19.

On June 2, 2020 The Company issued a regulatory update and the delayed filing of the third quarter of fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. As required by the provisions of the temporary relief, we are pleased to announce that during the 30-day period the company has issued four news releases to update the market as follows:

On June 11, 2020 the Company issued a news release pleased to announce the successful delivery of CleanCare™ Hand Sanitizers to retail customers in the in the US, including the orders announced in a news release on April 15th of this year.



On June 19, 2020 the Company announced it had expanded and continues to expand its CleanCare™ product line as it prepares to address increased government and institutional demand for disinfection supplies in preparation for a potential second wave of COVID-19.



On June 23, 2020 the Company announced the addition of award-winning marketing executive James Mansour to its advisory board. ON the same date the company issued a statement of clarification about its Bioganix CleanCare brand, separating itself from another product using “CleanCare” in its branding.

DELAYED FILING OF INTERIM DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS PURSUANT TO TEMPORARY RELIEF GRANTED BY REGULATORS DUE TO COVID-19

On May 27, 2020, Relevium announced that it would be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents, in accordance with Decision No 2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) (the “Exemption”), which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on the Exemption for the delay in the filing of its quarterly financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended March 31, 2020 required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the filing of the related certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings") and compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Filings. The Company intends to file the Required Filings by July 14, 2020.

The Company does not foresee any delays in regard to any other ongoing disclosure obligations.

Blackout in Effect for Management and Other Insiders

In accordance with the Corporation's Securities Trading Policy, the officers and directors of the Corporation and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Corporation until such time the Required Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Corporation.

The Company endeavours to keep shareholders informed about its progress through online shareholder updates and news releases.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe.

Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

