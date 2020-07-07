SINGAPORE, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Andrew McCarthy and Anna Bleazard to the Financial Crime Compliance practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Singapore, further extending the firm’s offering in Southeast Asia.



Mr McCarthy joins as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Financial Crime Compliance practice for Singapore and Southeast Asia. Ms Bleazard joins as a Managing Director. Both join FTI Consulting from Deloitte.

“We are delighted to have Drew and Anna onboard,” said Rod Francis , Leader of the Financial Crime Compliance practice at FTI Consulting. “Their passion for and experience in all things financial crime will significantly bolster our regional and global offerings, providing the best possible advice and service to our clients in key markets.”

Mr McCarthy is an expert in anti-money laundering, sanctions, and anti-bribery and corruption compliance. He has delivered complex projects for global and regional financial institutions related to the assessment, design and implementation of financial crime programmes, including customer due diligence and transaction monitoring operating models and controls. Earlier in his career, Mr McCarthy was a Senior Economic Advisor at the US Department of Defense, where he specialised in financial intelligence to support counterterrorism, counterproliferation and counterintelligence activities.

Ms Bleazard is a qualified Chartered Accountant with extensive financial crime and forensic accounting experience. In her career, she has planned, led and executed complex fraud, bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering, transaction monitoring, sanctions, and general compliance investigations for both financial services and non-financial services clients across Southeast Asia and Europe. Ms Bleazard’s advisory and investigative experience includes involvement with US, UK and Singapore regulators and law enforcement agencies.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

