New York, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Double Coated Foam Tape Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899377/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyethylene (PE) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$5.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$5.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polyethylene (PE) segment will reach a market size of US$21.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Double Coated Foam Tape market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$74.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Double Coated Foam Tape market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd.; Adhesive Applications, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; Berry Global Group, Inc.; Bow Tape Co. Ltd.; Essentra PLC; Gergonne Industrie; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.; Intertape Polymer Group Inc.; J R Tape Products Pvt. Ltd.; LAMATEK, Inc.; Nitto Denko Corporation; Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation; Scapa Group PLC; Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp. Ltd.; Tesa SE; V. Himark (USA), Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899377/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Double Coated Foam Tape Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Double Coated Foam Tape Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Double Coated Foam Tape Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyurethane Resins (PUR) (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyurethane Resins (PUR) (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyurethane Resins (PUR) (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Acrylic-Based (Adhesive Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Acrylic-Based (Adhesive Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Acrylic-Based (Adhesive Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Rubber-Based (Adhesive Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Rubber-Based (Adhesive Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Rubber-Based (Adhesive Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Silicon-Based (Adhesive Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Silicon-Based (Adhesive Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Silicon-Based (Adhesive Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Mounting (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mounting (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mounting (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: High Temperature Applications (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: High Temperature Applications (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: High Temperature Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Bonding (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Bonding (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Bonding (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Household (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Household (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Household (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 47: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 53: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in the United States

by Adhesive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 54: United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Double Coated Foam Tape Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 57: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Double Coated Foam Tape Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 60: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review by Adhesive Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Adhesive Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 72: Canadian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Double Coated Foam Tape Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Double Coated Foam Tape: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Adhesive

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Japanese Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Japanese Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 85: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Chinese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Double Coated Foam Tape Market by Adhesive Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Demand for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Chinese Demand for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Double Coated Foam Tape Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 97: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Double Coated Foam Tape Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: European Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Adhesive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Double Coated Foam Tape Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Double Coated Foam Tape Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 112: Double Coated Foam Tape Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 113: French Double Coated Foam Tape Market: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: French Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in France by Adhesive

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: French Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Double Coated Foam Tape Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: French Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 121: Double Coated Foam Tape Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 122: French Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: French Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 124: German Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: German Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: German Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 136: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Italian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Double Coated Foam Tape Market by Adhesive Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Italian Demand for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Italian Demand for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 148: United Kingdom Double Coated Foam Tape Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 149: Double Coated Foam Tape Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Double Coated Foam Tape:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Adhesive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: United Kingdom Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: United Kingdom Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 160: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 162: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review by Adhesive Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Adhesive Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 166: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 168: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: Spanish Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 172: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Russia by Adhesive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Russian Double Coated Foam Tape Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 180: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Russian Double Coated Foam Tape Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 183: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 184: Double Coated Foam Tape Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type:

2020-2027



Table 188: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 197: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Double Coated Foam Tape Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Asia-Pacific by

Adhesive Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Double Coated Foam Tape Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 208: Double Coated Foam Tape Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 211: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 212: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Breakdown by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Australian Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 223: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027



Table 224: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 225: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Review by Adhesive Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 228: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Adhesive Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 229: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 231: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 234: Indian Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 235: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 237: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Adhesive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Adhesive Type: 2012-2019



Table 240: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: South Korean Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: South Korean Double Coated Foam Tape Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 246: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:

2020-2027



Table 248: Double Coated Foam Tape Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Double Coated Foam

Tape: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Adhesive Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Adhesive Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Analysis by Adhesive Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Double Coated Foam Tape in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 257: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 258: Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 259: Latin American Double Coated Foam Tape Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 260: Double Coated Foam Tape Market in Latin America in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899377/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001