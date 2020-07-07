New York, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Voltage Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ferroresonant market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$16.4 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$17.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ferroresonant segment will reach a market size of US$57.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Distribution Voltage Regulators market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$211.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Distribution Voltage Regulators market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Basler Electric Company; Belotti Srl; Daihen Corporation; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Howard Industries, Inc.; J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH; Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH; Siemens AG; Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA); Toshiba Corporation; Utility Systems Technologies





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Distribution Voltage Regulator Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power

Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur

Market Growth

Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017

-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50

Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$

Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$

Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution

Voltage Regulator Market

Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18

Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for

the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23

Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market

Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for

Distribution Voltage Regulator

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Voltage Regulator

Distribution Voltage Regulator

Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ferroresonant (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ferroresonant (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ferroresonant (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tap Switching (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tap Switching (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tap Switching (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Distribution Voltage R