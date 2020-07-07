New York, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dehydrating Breathers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899334/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Conventional market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Conventional segment will reach a market size of US$18.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dehydrating Breathers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$30.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dehydrating Breathers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Agm Container Controls, Inc.; Albert Maier GmbH; Des-Case Corporation; Drytech, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Hubbell, Inc.; Hydac International GmbH; Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Qualitrol Company LLC; Siemens AG; Trico Corporation; Whitmore





Dehydrating Breather Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dehydrating Breather Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Dehydrating Breathers Hold High Significance for Power

Transformers and On-Load Tap Changers

Growing Importance of Dehydrating Breathers to Prevent

Lubricant Contamination and Dielectric Loss

Rising Demand for Liquid-Immersed Transformers Drives Growth in

the Dehydrating Breathers Market

Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market: Revenues in $

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Dehydrating Breathers Market Set to Benefit from the Growing

Investments in Power Transmission & Distribution

Infrastructure

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2025

Focus on Protection of Transformers Fuels Need for Dehydrating

Breathers and Other Protection Devices

Growing Demand for Dry-Type Distribution Transformers Hinders

Demand for Liquid-Immersed Transformers, Affecting Dehydrating

Breathers Market

Global Dry Type Transformers Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dehydrating Breather

Conventional Dehydrating Breather

Self-Dehydrating Breather



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 46

