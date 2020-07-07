Shenzhen, China, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting services and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that its new headquarters in Los Angeles started operation on July 1, 2020 as the Company set out to explore the North America market.



Establishing a global headquarters in the United States is in line with ATIF's international development and geographic expansion strategies. The Company has always focused on expanding the market, forming diversified business structure and seeking new growth points.

The new headquarters in Los Angeles will enable the Company have access to more U.S. capital market resources, gather more information in a timely manner, and reach more investors.

Previously, ATIF has headquarters in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Adding a new headquarters in the west coast of the United States represents the Company has the advantage of exchanging capital markets information among mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, thus serving its clients more effectively and better assisting them to go public on a U.S. stock exchange.

Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF, commented, “Many U.S. companies are facing the difficulty of financing because of COVID-19, and their demand for public listing and financing continues increasing. To address this market demand, we established our headquarters in the United States during this period, focusing on providing U.S. companies with comprehensive listing consulting services and helping them overcome the current difficulties caused by COVID-19.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and produce related advertising materials. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com / .

