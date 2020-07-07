New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dehumidifier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899333/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Commercial market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$38.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$37.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Commercial segment will reach a market size of US$52.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dehumidifier market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$347.8 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dehumidifier market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airwatergreen; De’Longhi Appliances Srl; Electrolux Home Products Inc, (Frigidaire); GE Appliances; General Filters, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Mars, Inc.; Munters AB; Seibu Giken DST AB; Sunpentown International, Inc.; Therma-Stor LLC.; Whirlpool Corporation; Wood’s
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dehumidifier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
