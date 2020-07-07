Selbyville, Delaware, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Europe HVAC Cables Market is projected to cross USD 600 million by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Cost efficient, dynamic and tailored turnkey solutions across onshore and subsea cable system will boost the business scenario.

Ongoing deployment of offshore wind farms along with government initiatives to integrate an energy efficient environment have infused a favorable business scenario. Continues expansion of offshore oil & gas platforms along with growing inclination toward development of renewable energy infrastructure will further propel the submarine HVAC cables market. Rising intra-regional interconnectors owing to the increasing energy imports and exports will fuel the business outlook.

> 440 kV voltage HVAC cables industry is anticipated to grow on account of its applicability across large scale industries, oil & gas platforms and offshore wind farms. Low installation and maintenance cost along with improved conductor durability are the major factors strengthening the product demand. In addition, ongoing refurbishment & replacement of conventional power networks in line with development of smart grid infrastructure will boost the industry statistics.

Some key finding of Europe HVAC cables market report includes:

Demand for HVAC cables are rising on account of expansion of smart grid expansion along with adoption of sustainable energy infrastructure across the region.

Favorable government norms toward refurbishment and revamping of existing transmission networks will drive the industry scenario.

Ongoing technological enhancements to minimize installation and maintenance cost followed by reduced sagging losses and improved product lifecycle will positively influence the industry potential.

Some eminent players operating across Europe HVAC cables market includes ABB, Nexans, Prysmian Group, NKT and others.

Growing concerns toward safe, secure and reliable electrical grid network region will further drive the product deployment.

Europe HVAC cables market is projected to witness a significant impetus on account of rising energy demand along with increasing investments toward the adoption of inter-regional power networks. Integration of advanced offshore technologies and control systems coupled with rising smart grid initiated by respective regulatory authorities have instituted a favourable business outlook. Positive government policies coupled with improved trade relations among the European countries will further augment the industry growth. In addition, paradigm shift toward affordable and cost-effective electricity for consumers will result in increased power trading within the region.

Growing power generation capability along with rise in electrification programs including T&D activities have propelled the Europe HVAC cables market. The continuous upgradation of technology to enhance efficiency, operational feasibility along with improved grid security will further positively sway the submarine cables industry. Furthermore, leading manufacturers across the region through extensive R&D investments and inorganic strategic implications have been strengthening their industry presence.

