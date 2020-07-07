Stockholm, Sweden, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Clocks announced it is developing the first enterprise Feature Store for Edge Computing for the AI-NET ANIARA project, part of the CELTIC-NEXT programme, to bring artificial intelligence to 5G networks in Europe.

The AI-NET ANIARA project is an initiative from a consortium of 23 organisations from Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Finland and Turkey that will bring together three technologies: 5G, edge-centric computing and artificial intelligence - to accelerate digital transformation in Europe across different sectors connected to 5G edge cloud technology.

‘’Europe has a great position in 5G networks but it has fallen behind in the key areas of digital infrastructure - cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. There is an increasing need for managed platforms that provide data services to forthcoming AI applications in the new Edge and 5G markets,” comments Dr. Jim Dowling, CEO at Logical Clocks and Associate Professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.

Coordinated by the world-leading telecommunications company Ericsson, the project received €10M fund from the EUREKA framework to develop automation support for network edge infrastructure and applications. The new infrastructure will employ machine learning to complement or replace conventional manual and proprietary optimisation and prediction algorithms.

To meet infrastructural requirements on performance, security, reliability and scalability, the project will take advantage of Logical Clocks’ Feature Store. Launched in 2018, the Hopsworks Feature Store is the world’s first open-source feature store for machine learning.

“A feature store is a central vault for documented, curated, and access-controlled features. The Hopsworks Feature Store will solve the problem of serving features at low latency to edge applications, reducing the cost of developing and deploying machine learning applications on 5G networks,” states Dowling.

