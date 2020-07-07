Stockholm, July 7, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI has signed a three year licensing agreement worth 72,000 USD for its education solution KAIT with Stuki Co., Ltd (“Stuki”), a South Korean education content company, which is expanding into the private education market. Stuki is also going to collaborate with Knowledge AI to create a test preparation solution for South Korea’s college entrance exam. It is generally considered that the market size for services related to the South Korean college entrance is approximately 1 billion USD a year.



Knowledge AI has also signed a one year licensing agreement worth approximately 10,000 USD with a middle school in Hillsborough School District in the state of Florida, USA.

“We are starting to see schools preparing to reopen after the lockdown and are glad to see that our software platform has been chosen to be implemented upon return. The deal with Stuki is significant for us as Stuki will provide content to our platform for B2C service in South Korea,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

