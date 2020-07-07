



Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange release July 7, 2020 at 9.00 am





Dovre Group CFO resigns

Dovre Group’s CFO Mari Paski has submitted her resignation in Dovre Group. She will leave her position by the beginning of October. As part of the process, Dovre Group has decided to investigate the reallocation of finance and corporate administration between Norway and Finland.

"We regret Mari’s decision to leave the company,” says Arve Jensen, CEO Dovre Group. “Mari and her team have done a good job and I wish to thank her for her contribution and wish her the best in her future career.”

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GOUP PLC

Arve Jensen

CEO

Tel. +47 90 60 78 11

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com



