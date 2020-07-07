Klara-Lise Aasen has been appointed new CFO of Bank Norwegian, starting on 1 October 2020 at the latest. Aasen comes from the position of EVP, Head of Group Financial Management at DNB.

- I am very pleased that Aasen has agreed to join the management of Bank Norwegian. Her extensive management experience, deep and broad expertise and experience from the banking sector, both nationally and internationally, will be invaluable to the bank's strategic and tactical work in the times ahead, says Tine Wollebekk, CEO of Bank Norwegian

Aasen is a State Authorised Public Accountant from NHH Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen and has extensive experience from the Nordic banking sector with several strategic leadership roles in DNB and Nordea, including many years as CFO of Nordea Bank Norge ASA.

- Bank Norwegian is consolidating its position as an industry leader through its digital platform and customer orientation. Aasen will significantly strengthen this work and contribute to the bank's further growth and expansion, says Wollebekk.

The current CFO, Pål Svenkerud, has decided to step down as CFO by his own choice and will take a new role at the bank in a central and strategic advisory position. Director of accounting Vibeke Hove Krogh will take on the position temporarily until Klara-Lise Aasen commences, while the Head of Treasury, Mats Benserud, will act as the contact for the investor and the capital market during this period.





For further information, please contact:

Kai-Morten Terning, Head of Communication and Public Relations, tel: +47 905 31 898





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act