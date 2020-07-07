2019/20 was a disappointing year for Bang & Olufsen. Revenue declined 29% in local currency compared to last year and EBIT margin before special items dropped to -15%. The shortfall in revenue adversely impacted profitability and despite a positive development in net working capital, we realised a negative free cash flow of DKK 234m. This was an improvement compared to last year due to strict costs focus and working capital management. The results were within the latest financial outlook published on 13 March 2020.
CEO Kristian Teär comments:
“This has been a disappointing year for Bang & Olufsen. The unsatisfactory results were primarily due to lack of progress with the ongoing transition towards a demand-driven retail model and higher-than-expected sales through unauthorised channels. We launched several initiatives to address these challenges, but just as we were starting to see the first results of these efforts, we were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lock-down of countries around the world.”
“On 1 July, we successfully completed a capital increase that will enable us to get through the COVID-19 crisis and continue to execute on the strategy presented in April. With our new strategy we aim to solve some of the fundamental issues in our core business and ensure that we become profitable again. However, we recognize that it will be a challenging year, as we continue to deploy our new strategy in the midst of the uncertainty related to COVID-19. In 2020/21, we expect to return to growth, driven by product launches in all categories, stronger sales and marketing execution, and the continued transition of our retail network with focus on our core markets.”
Financial highlights, FY 2019/20
Financial highlights, Q4 2019/20
Outlook
The outlook is unchanged compared to the preliminary guidance for 2020/21 published in company announcement 19.22 on 12 May 2020.
The outlook has higher uncertainties due to COVID-19.
On 1 July 2020, the company completed the rights issue raising approx. DKK 356m in net proceeds. The proceeds from the rights issue will enable Bang & Olufsen to continue to unfold the recently launched strategy.
