Press release

Paris, 7th July 2020

Orange appoints new CEOs in Poland and Belgium

Following Stéphane Richard’s announcement on 12th June 2020 regarding the renewal of the Group Executive Committee, today we are announcing the nominations of two new CEOs in Orange Polska and Orange Belgium.

These changes will all take effect from 1st September 2020.

Julien Ducarroz to be appointed CEO of Orange Polska

Upon recommendation of the Supervisory Board of Orange Polska, Julien Ducarroz will replace Jean-François Fallacher as CEO of Orange Polska, who is moving to become the CEO of Orange Spain.

Julien Ducarroz, who is currently the CEO of Orange Moldova, has received the positive recommendation and support of both the Remuneration Committee and Orange Polska’s Supervisory Board at its meeting held on 6th July 2020. The appointment will be fully ratified when the Supervisory Board is able to conduct the necessary formal voting, which should take place on the occasion of the planned Supervisory Board Meeting on 21st July 2020.

Xavier Pichon appointed CEO of Orange Belgium

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium has decided to appoint Xavier Pichon to the position of CEO of Orange Belgium. He will succeed Michaël Trabbia, who will join the Orange Executive Committee as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the Group, overseeing the Technology & Global Innovation division.

Xavier Pichon re-joins Orange from the Boston Consulting Group; prior to this, he was Deputy CEO at Orange France, leading its Finance, Strategy, Transformation and Development.

Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière to lead Orange in Europe region

As announced by Stéphane Richard on the 12th June 2020, Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière will take over responsibility for the Europe region from Ramon Fernandez, Deputy CEO, Finance, Performance and Europe Director. From 1st September 2020, she will be leading the Europe perimeter of Orange, which will comprise seven countries covering Belgium, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Spain.

The rest of the European Leadership team remains unchanged, with Jean-Marc Vignolles as Chief Operating Officer for Europe:

Liudmila Climoc as CEO of Orange Romania;

Federico Colom as CEO of Orange Slovakia;

Corinne Lozé as CEO of Orange Luxembourg.

Orange is currently recruiting a new CEO for Orange Moldova, who will be announced in due course.

In Q1 2020, the Europe perimeter comprising Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova (Europe 6) and Spain generated together approximately 25% of the of the Group’s consolidated revenues. Orange is also the undisputed leader in convergence in Europe. Regarding connected households, in Q1 2020, the seven European countries showed solid growth, with Spain accounting for 14.5 million connected households with fibre (+ 9% YoY) and Europe 6 counting 7.0 million connected households with fibre (a solid +18% growth YoY).

