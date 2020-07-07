New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rotary Level Laser market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$12.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$14 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Rotary Level Laser segment will reach a market size of US$61.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Construction Lasers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$183.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Construction Lasers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AdirPro; Hilti Corporation; Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.; Kapro Industries Ltd.; Pacific Laser Systems; Robert Bosch GmbH; STABILA Messgerate Gustav Ullrich GmbH; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.; Trimble Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Laser Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Construction Lasers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Construction Lasers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Construction Lasers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Construction Laser Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Construction Lasers Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Construction Lasers Market in the United States by Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Construction Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 34: Canadian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Construction Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Construction Lasers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Construction Lasers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Construction Lasers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Construction Lasers Market by Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Construction Laser Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Construction Lasers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Construction Lasers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Construction Lasers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Construction Lasers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027



Table 56: Construction Lasers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Construction Lasers Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Construction Lasers Market in France by Range:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Construction Lasers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Construction Lasers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Construction Lasers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Construction Lasers Market by Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Construction Lasers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Construction Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Construction Lasers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Construction Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Construction Lasers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Construction Lasers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Construction Lasers Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Construction Lasers Market in Russia by Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027



Table 98: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by Range:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Construction Lasers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Construction Lasers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Construction Lasers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Indian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Construction Lasers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Construction Lasers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Construction Lasers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 126: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction Lasers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction Lasers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Construction Lasers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Construction Lasers Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Construction Lasers Marketby Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Construction Lasers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027



Table 146: Construction Lasers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Construction Lasers Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Construction Lasers Market in Brazil by Range:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Construction Lasers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Construction Lasers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Latin America by Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Construction Lasers Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Construction Lasers Historic Marketby Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Range for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Construction Lasers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Construction Lasers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Construction Lasers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027



Table 185: Construction Lasers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market by Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Construction Lasers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Construction Lasers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 198: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Range for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Construction Lasers Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Construction Lasers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Construction Lasers Market in Africa by Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001