Valmet has received an order to supply wash press technology to Phoenix Pulp & Paper Public Company Limited’s (PPPC) hardwood bleached pulp plant at the Nam Pong mill, located in Khon Kaen province in Thailand.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

“Valmet’s technology and services are in line with our sustainable profile, reducing water footprint and improving hardwood bleached pulp plant effluent”, says Wichan Charoenkitsupat, Chief Operating Officer, Fibrous Business, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited.

“PPPC decided to choose Valmet as their key technology provider based on our good references for TwinRoll presses. Our wash press technology is designed to increase washing efficiency, reduce water and chemical consumption, and effluent discharge”, says Fredrik Wilgotson, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s scope of delivery includes two TwinRoll presses including liquor filter, spare parts, engineering and site services. The new presses are designed for a capacity of 540 air dried tonnes per day hardwood bleached pulp and will reduce the mill’s fresh water consumption and effluent generation.

Information about Phoenix Pulp & Paper Public Co., Ltd.

Phoenix Pulp & Paper Public Company Limited is a pioneer in pulp products. Founded in 1975, the company is a subsidiary of SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, one of the leading integrated producers of pulp and paper products in Thailand. Phoenix Pulp & Paper sells its products to customers in Thailand and abroad.

