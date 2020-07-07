Net asset value on June 30, 2020, was SEK 106.8 billion, or SEK 245 per share, a de-crease during the first half of the year of SEK 14 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 5%.

The total return for the first six months of 2020 was -9% for the Class A shares and -7% for the Class C shares, compared with -4% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK -13.60.

During the first half of 2020, shares were purchased in SCA B for SEK 0.4 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion, in Volvo A for SEK 0.1 billion and in Handelsbanken A for SEK 0.1 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per June 30, 2020, was 5%.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19-pandemic the Board of Directors proposed not to pay any dividend, which was decided by the Annual General Meeting.

