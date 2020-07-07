We expect to release the H1 2020 results of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 31 July 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.
At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the H1 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 31 July 2020
Time: 11:00 AM CEST
In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv.eventcdn.net/2020h1
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK +45 78 15 01 09
UK +44 (0) 333 300 9270
US +1 646 722 4902
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com
Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com
Media
Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S
