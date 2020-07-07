Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipe Coatings Market by Type (Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings, Concrete Coatings, Bituminous Coatings), Surface (External Surface, Internal Surface), Form, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for pipe coatings is projected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2020 to $8.5 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The report covers the global pipe coatings market based on type, form, surface, end-use industry and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of pipe coatings are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N. V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US). These companies, along with other regional companies, cater to the demand for pipe coatings globally.



High demand from the oil & gas industry is driving the pipe coatings market.



Growing demand from the oil & gas industry is one of the major drivers for the pipe coatings market, globally. The growth of this industry is expected to drive the demand for pipelines in the future due to increasing upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Furthermore, the global pipe coatings industry is expected to grow with the increasing demand in economies such as China, India, South Korea, Africa, Mexico, the U.S., Germany, Brazil, and Argentina, among others.



Fusion bonded epoxy, the fastest-growing pipe coatings type.



Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) coating is the fastest-growing type of pipe coating. This is due to its high adherence to steel pipes and the fact these are resistant to chemical and physical stress. These coatings are widely used in various industries as they also help to improve the flow efficiency of the contents in the pipes.



The powder coatings segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Based on form, the pipe coatings market has been segmented into two types -powder coatings and liquid coatings. The powder coatings form is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing form in the pipe coatings market during the forecast period. These are used more commonly as they are environment-friendly. Furthermore, the use of powder coatings is more cost-effective compared to liquid coating and guarantees less wastage of the coating during application on the pipelines.



The external surface coatings is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the surface, the pipe coatings market can be divided into two major types - external surface and an internal surface. The external surface is projected to be the fastest-growing surface for the pipe coatings market during the forecast period. This is because the external coating protects the pipelines from corrosion caused by soil and other materials contained in the backfill. The external corrosion protection is a must for the lifetime and reduced operation cost of a pipeline. Therefore, the external surface is the largest as well as the fastest-growing surface for the pipe coatings market.



North America, the largest market, and APAC, the fastest growing market for pipe coatings.



North America is the largest market for pipe coatings globally, with the U.S. being the leading market in this region, which is attributed to the large oil & gas industry. The increasing demand for shale gas is driving the market in this region. Further, transportation, distribution, and exploration & production (E&P) activities in the oil & gas industry are expected to drive the market. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for pipe coatings during the forecast period, 2020-2025. This is majorly due to the increasing demand for oil & gas in the region. The demand has promoted E&P activities for onshore and offshore reserves, which is facilitating the demand for pipelines and hence driving the pipe coatings market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pipe Coatings Market

4.2 Pipe Coatings Market, By Type

4.3 Pipe Coatings Market, By Type and Region

4.4 Pipe Coatings Market, By End-use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Oil & Gas and Infrastructure Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Content of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in Pipe Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Mobile Coating Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unfavorable Weather Conditions and Harsh Terrains

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.6.1 Introduction

5.3.6.2 Trend of Growth of World GDP USD Million (2016-2022)

5.3.6.3 Oil & Gas

5.3.6.4 Policies & Regulations

5.3.6.4.1 Pipeline Replacement and Infrastructure Modernization and Enhancement (PRIME) Act

5.3.6.4.2 VOC Regulation (China)



6 Pipe Coatings Market: Pricing Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

6.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

6.4 Concrete Coatings

6.5 Bituminous Coatings

6.6 Others



7 Pipe Coatings Market, By Surface

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internal Surface

7.2.1 Improved Flow Characteristics and Corrosion Protection to Boost the Market

7.3 External Surface

7.3.1 Protection of the Pipes Against Corrosion in the Oil & Gas Industry to Boost the Demand for External Surface Coatings



8 Pipe Coatings Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder Coatings

8.2.1 Environmental Friendliness and Lower Long-Term Cost of the use of Powder Coatings are Increasing Their use in the Pipes

8.3 Liquid Coatings

8.3.1 Increase in the Number of Pipelines Due to Increased Industrialization and Offshore Reserves to Boost the Market for Liquid Coatings



9 Pipe Coatings Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

9.2.1 High Demand From Sewage, Irrigation, Infrastructure, Mining, and Chemical Processing End-Use Industries to Boost the Market for Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

9.2.2 Polyethylene (PE) Coatings

9.2.3 Polypropylene (PP) Coatings

9.2.4 Polyurethane (PU) Coatings

9.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings

9.3.1 Increasing use of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings in the Oil & Gas Industry to Boost the Market Growth

9.4 Concrete Coatings

9.4.1 Offshore Pipelines for Transportation, Exploration, Production, and Distribution Activities Drive the Market for Concrete Coatings

9.5 Bituminous Coatings

9.5.1 The use of Bituminous Coatings in the Developing Countries of APAC Due to Their Easy Availability and Lower Cost is Driving Their Demand

9.6 Others



10 Pipe Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oil & Gas Industry

10.2.1 Massive Economic Expansion and Growing Exploration & Production (E&P) Activities in the Developing Countries Increase the use of Pipe Coatings in the Oil & Gas End-Use Industry

10.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

10.3.1 Increasing Concern for Water Conservation and Disposal of Wastewater to Drive the Pipe Coatings Market in Water & Wastewater Treatment End-Use Industry

10.4 Chemical Processing

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Chemicals in the End-Use Industries and Increasing Infrastructure Developments Drive the Pipe Coatings Market

10.5 Mining

10.5.1 Increasing Mining Activities in the APAC Region to Boost the Market for Pipe Coatings

10.6 Agriculture

10.6.1 Protection of Pipes From Corrosion in the Agriculture Industry to Boost the Demand for Pipe Coatings

10.7 Infrastructure

10.7.1 Increasing Urbanization and Government and Consumer Spending in the Infrastructure Industry to Boost the Pipe Coatings Market

10.8 Others



11 Pipe Coatings Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 APAC

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Europe

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Expansion

12.3.2 Acquisition

12.3.3 Partnership/Agreement/Collaboration

12.3.4 New Product Launch



13 Company Profiles

13.1 PPG Industries, Inc.

13.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

13.3 Shawcor Ltd.

13.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

13.6 Arkema S.A.

13.7 Wasco Energy Group of Companies

13.8 The 3M Company

13.9 Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

13.10 Seal for Life

13.11 Other Company Profiles

13.11.1 Tenaris

13.11.2 Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd.

13.11.3 Aegion Corporation

13.11.4 Eupec Pipecoatings France S.A.

13.11.5 L.B. Foster Company

13.11.6 Arabian Pipecoating Company Ltd.

13.11.7 Allan Edwards

13.11.8 Celanese Corporation

13.11.9 Hempel A/S

13.11.10 Perma-Pipe Inc.

13.11.11 Corinth Pipeworks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvdtnr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900