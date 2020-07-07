Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.
The guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 15, 29, 34, 3, 30, 111, 164 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 1, 1, 25 and 29 molecules, respectively.
The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios enhance decision-making capabilities and help to create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope of the Guide
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Pipeline Overview
3. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Therapeutics Assessment
4. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
5. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Drug Profiles
6. Featured News & Press Releases
7. Appendix
8. Methodology
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwnw6s
